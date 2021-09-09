High School Scoreboard 9.8.21

GIRLS TENNIS:

ZANESVILLE: 1 CLAYMONT: 4

GIRLS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 7 NEW LEXINGTON:0

The Tornados have back to back wins and back to back shutouts with their win over the Panthers.

NEWARK: 1 WATKINS MEMORIAL: 4

At 1st singles, Wildcat’s Abby Armstrong won 6-3, 6-2. With the loss, Newark is now 2-5 for the season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

LICKING VALLEY: 0 NEWARK CATHOLIC: 3

The Panthers fell to the Green Wave 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. Leading for LV was Bree Creech with 7 Kills, Emily Bone with 17 assists, Brooklyn Ashbaugh with 4 aces and 10 digs. Daizi Hardbarger and Cassie Orr also chipped in 2 Aces each.

GIRLS GOLF:

LICKING VALLEY: 191 CENTERBURG: 193

The Panthers defeated Centerburg by just two strokes on Wednesday. Leading scorers for Licking Valley were: Jacqueline Gieseler 40, Sylvie Devore 42, Nataley Banks 46, and Libby Wear 63.

CLAYMONT: 201 RIDGEWOOD: 260

BOYS SOCCER:

GRANVILLE: 1 BEXLEY: 3

The Blue Aces lone goal came from Davis Helman.

CROSS COUNTRY:

The Cambridge High School Cross Country Boys finished 2nd at the Buckeye 8 Championship meet at Union Local High School.

Three runners placed in the top ten and were awarded medals: Evan Phillips placed 3rd with a time of 18:42.00; Wes Phillips placed 6th with a time of 19:17.70; and Alex Shockley placed 10th with a time of 19:54.90.

For the High School Girls, Trystan King medaled as well, placing 5th with a time of 25:03.00.

The teams next run at the Colt Carnival at Meadowbrook High School on September 18.

