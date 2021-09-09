Henry 2nd at Grove City Fall Invitational

Out of an 86-golfer field with a score of 74 sophomore Cameron Henry lead the Muskingum men’s golf team at the Grove City Fall Inviational.

Muskingum finished fifth in the invitational out of 18 teams with a score of 323. Clarion place first with a score of 303.

Senior Trey Singleton finished the day tied for 13th, shooting a 79 and finished +7. Junior Lucas Huston and sophomore Nicholas Luniewksi each shot an 84, tied for 34th. Sophomore Ethan Miller tied for 47th with an 86 and junior Jack Williams scored an 87, tied for 51st.