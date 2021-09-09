Government gives money to help survivors of Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Survivors and others affected by the 2019 mass shooting that left nine dead in Dayton will be able to have more access to mental health services, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

The department is providing nearly $500,000 to the state for additional mental health counselors and for related work at two mental health facilities.

It was just over two years that a gunman opened fire in Dayton’s downtown entertainment district, killing nine people and wounding more than a dozen others. Police ended the rampage by shooting and killing the gunman.

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said the additional money for mental health services will help families and communities that were directly or indirectly affected by the shooting.

Associated Press

