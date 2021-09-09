Genesis HealthCare Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Genesis HealthCare System is offering an easy and convenient testing option for COVID-19 for

people who are concerned they had a recent exposure or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.



BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Home Test kits are available for free at Genesis Primary Care offices

in Zanesville (1210 Ashland Ave.), Coshocton, Crooksville, Dresden, Junction City, New

Concord, New Lexington and Somerset. People may stop in any of these offices between 9 a.m.

and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to pick up a kit. Genesis encourages those experiencing

symptoms to ask someone else to pick up a kit for them.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Home Test Kit contains all the components needed. Users start

their testing session through a computer or mobile device by scanning the QR code or by visiting

ohio.emed.com. Users are then connected with an eMed Certified Guide to assist them in

completing the test. When the test is complete, results are available in 15 minutes.