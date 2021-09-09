FC Cincinnati aims to break 3-game slide when it plays Toronto FC

Sports
Associated Press5

Toronto FC (3-13-6) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-10-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +134, Toronto FC +182, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati looks to break a three-game skid with a win against Toronto FC.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 6-3-2 on the road a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Caleb Stanko.

Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Sporting Kansas City takes on the Chicago Fire in non-conference play

Associated Press

Columbus visits Inter Miami CF, looks to end 4-game road skid

Associated Press

Orioles score 9 runs in 8th inning, rally past Royals 9-8

Associated Press