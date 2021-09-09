Devils Preparing for Cadets

Week 3 of the Zanesville football season didn’t go as planned for the team. They found their game with Tri-Valley cancelled due to Covid.

But, this is a new week with a new opponent and a new set of challenges. The Blue Devils take on Fort Frye Cadets at Sulsberger Stadium.

The Cadets come into the game having won a non-conference game with Waterford 32-14, moving them to 3-0.

The Blue Devils squad is coming off a 42-19 non-league loss to Big Walnut. The Blue Devils record now stands at 1-1.

Zanesville kicks off at 7pm. If you can’t make it to the game you can listen to it on AM 1240 or our website.