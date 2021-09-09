Updated on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Shower/Thunder. Breezy & Cool. High 73°

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Early. Patchy Fog. Cooler. Low 50°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cool. High 73°

DISCUSSION:

After some patchy fog this morning, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across SE Ohio today. A stray shower/rumble of thunder chance will return to the region by the mid to late afternoon. Breezy conditions will also return, as winds will be out of the northwest between 5 and 15 mph this afternoon, along with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

A stray shower chance will linger into the evening, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. We will see mostly clear skies return during the overnight, along with some patchy fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will be dropping to around 50 for overnight lows.

As we end the work week and head into the weekend, more sunshine and drier conditions will be with us. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, as highs will top off in the lower 70s on Friday. As we head into the weekend, more warmth will move back into the region, as highs will top off around 80 on Saturday, and into the mid 80s on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain on the warmer side, with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Monday into the day on Tuesday. We will see rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday. The chance for rain will increase as we head into the middle of next week, and temperatures will drop off into the lower 80s by Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com