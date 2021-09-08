Zanesville Police Search for Missing Man

The Zanesville Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing person.

42-year-old Asif Abbasi was last seen leaving his home on Colony Drive around 5:30 Tuesday evening. He was on his way to work and never arrived.

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan. He is described as 5’08, 209 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is ask to call Zanesville Police or Detective Sergeant Phil Michel at (740) 455-0785.