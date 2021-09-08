Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Langford, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14

Britton-Hecla def. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D., 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25

Castlewood def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-8, 25-6

Chester def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11

Colome def. Lyman, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-8, 25-6

DeSmet def. Deuel, 24-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-11

Deubrook def. Flandreau, 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17

Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19

Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16

Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

Hill City def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-5, 25-14

Hot Springs def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Howard def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17

Huron def. Watertown, 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Lemmon def. McIntosh, 16-25, 14-25, 25-9, 25-13, 15-7

McCook Central/Montrose def. Sioux Valley, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20

Milbank def. Ortonville, Minn., 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 15-7

Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central Co-Op, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19

Parkston def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-15, 25-6

Philip def. Jones County, 25-8, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-27, 15-8

Platte-Geddes def. Wagner, 11-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9

Potter County def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13

Redfield def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-6

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 3-1

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24

Sturgis Brown def. Custer, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22

Tea Area def. Lennox, 18-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15

Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 33-31, 25-17

Viborg-Hurley def. Canistota, 3-2

Warner def. Miller, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17

Webster def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21

Wessington Springs def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13

