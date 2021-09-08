The Morgan County Ohio Fair 2021 at the McConnelsville Fairgrounds

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio- As the summer season is coming to an end, the Morgan County Ohio Fair has just become.

The fair will go for the rest of this week at the Fairgrounds in McConnelsville, Ohio, which will include entertainment, rides, giveaways and much more.

Andy Kutscheranko, President of the Morgan County Agricultural Society gave an insight on what can be expected and added that there will also be truck, tractor and motorcycle race competitions.

“There’s a lot of small stage entertainment. There will be some local singers and musicians playing down at the small stage, and Saturday morning we’ll have the parade. The kids will bring some of their projects and walk the parade in front of the grandstands,” Kutscheranko said.

Also, veterans will receive free admission into the fair for Veterans Day this Saturday, 9/11 and other free benefits, Kutscheranko stated.

“Veterans will get in free all day Saturday. Plus, being a veteran you’ll receive a voucher to the three to four different stands around the fairgrounds,” Kutscheranko said. “They’ll get a free meal up to a $10 voucher on that to pay towards a sandwich or drink or fries or anything you’d like to have to enjoy a day at the fair.”

Additionally, there will be a steer and cattle show, a bike giveaway for the kids at the Floral Hall, and a junior fair market livestock sale. To get more details on the Morgan County Fair events, you can view the full event schedule on the Morgan County Ohio Fair Facebook page.