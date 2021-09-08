Strong Play in the Middle Key to Victory

The Ohio State Buckeyes know that they’re going to have to play tough to take down the Oregon Ducks Saturday.

Head Coach Ryan Day spoke about his coaching counterpart, Mario Cristobal at a press conference Tuesday.

Day said of the coach that he is someone that has a background in line play and brings a style of toughness to the table. He said the Ducks have recruited well and they expect to see a very good team coming into the Shoe, Day knows playing against Oregon will be a challenge.

“We’re going to have to play and keep up with them speed wise. They’re going to be strong in the middle so we’re going to have to be strong in the middle. So anytime you go against a good program like that they have power, they have strength, but they also have speed and athleticism.”

The Buckeyes defense is rather inexperienced as four linebackers were lost after last season. Day said while the defense play wasn’t perfect last week and improvement must be made in order for them to win Saturday.