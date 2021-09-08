Montas scheduled to start as Oakland hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (80-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (74-64, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-8, 5.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (11-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -162, White Sox +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Athletics Wednesday.

The Athletics are 37-32 on their home turf. Oakland has slugged .407 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The White Sox are 34-34 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with an average of .265.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-3. Jimmy Lambert earned his first victory and Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Chicago. A.J. Puk took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 56 extra base hits and 103 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .289 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.