Man, woman plead guilty to charges in 2019 death of boy, 10

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and a woman have pleaded guilty to charges in what authorities called the “extreme abuse” death of a 10-year-old boy.

Al-Mutahan McLean, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County court to murder, kidnapping, rape and child endangerment in the December 2019 death of his son, Takoda Collins, the Dayton Daily News reported.

McLean, who was to go on trial this month, will face 40 to 51 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 29.

Hours earlier, his fiancée, Amanda Hinze, 30, pleaded guilty in a separate hearing to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. Her sister, Jennifer Ebert, 27, had pleaded guilty in May 2020 to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

The boy died in December 2019 after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. The county coroner’s office said he died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and submersion in water in a bathtub.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said in a statement that between 2015 and his death, the boy was subjected to “various types of abuse which escalated into extreme torture.”