Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Naperville Central (3)
|(2-0)
|74
|4
|2. Maine South (3)
|(2-0)
|72
|5
|3. Chicago (Marist) (2)
|(2-0)
|68
|3
|4. Gurnee Warren
|(1-1)
|45
|1
|5. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(2-0)
|42
|6
|6. Lincoln-Way East
|(1-1)
|41
|2
|(tie) Glenbard West
|(2-0)
|41
|7
|8. Bolingbrook
|(2-0)
|23
|8
|9. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(2-0)
|15
|10
|10. Hinsdale Central
|(1-1)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lockport 4, O’Fallon 4, Oswego East 4, South Elgin 1, New Trier 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (8)
|(2-0)
|89
|2
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)
|(2-0)
|81
|1
|3. Brother Rice
|(2-0)
|69
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(1-1)
|58
|6
|5. Wheaton North
|(1-1)
|56
|4
|6. St. Charles North
|(2-0)
|43
|5
|7. Batavia
|(2-0)
|41
|7
|8. Hersey
|(2-0)
|24
|10
|9. Prospect
|(2-0)
|14
|T8
|10. Pekin
|(2-0)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 5, Buffalo Grove 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Hononegah 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cary-Grove (9)
|(2-0)
|90
|1
|2. Kankakee
|(2-0)
|72
|6
|3. Crete-Monee
|(1-1)
|66
|2
|4. Lemont
|(2-0)
|56
|9
|5. Springfield
|(2-0)
|48
|7
|6. Crystal Lake Central
|(2-0)
|43
|8
|7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(2-0)
|31
|NR
|8. Washington
|(1-1)
|18
|3
|9. Lake Forest
|(1-1)
|15
|4
|10. Kenwood
|(2-0)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 9, Rockford Boylan 8, Chicago (Simeon) 6, Vernon Hills 5, Lisle (Benet) 5, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Carmel 3, Belvidere North 2, Wauconda 1, Chatham Glenwood 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (7)
|(2-0)
|79
|1
|2. Rochester (1)
|(1-1)
|71
|2
|3. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(2-0)
|60
|6
|4. Providence
|(1-1)
|36
|4
|5. Marion
|(2-0)
|35
|8
|6. Mascoutah
|(2-0)
|33
|10
|7. Peoria
|(1-1)
|25
|3
|8. Sycamore
|(1-1)
|23
|9
|9. Morris
|(1-0)
|19
|NR
|10. Metamora
|(2-0)
|14
|NR
|(tie) Glenbard South
|(2-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sterling 11, Chicago (Morgan Park) 7, Aurora (Marmion) 5, Mahomet-Seymour 4, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Decatur MacArthur 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (9)
|(2-0)
|90
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(2-0)
|80
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(2-0)
|70
|3
|4. Quincy Notre Dame
|(2-0)
|60
|4
|5. St. Francis
|(1-1)
|56
|6
|6. Genoa-Kingston
|(2-0)
|38
|5
|7. Mt. Zion
|(2-0)
|31
|8
|8. Coal City
|(1-1)
|22
|9
|9. Murphysboro
|(2-0)
|17
|10
|10. Chicago (Phillips)
|(0-2)
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 8, Stillman Valley 4, Harrisburg 3, Cahokia 2, Dixon 1, Taylorville 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (4)
|(2-0)
|75
|1
|2. Princeton (4)
|(2-0)
|71
|2
|3. Monticello
|(2-0)
|61
|3
|4. Tolono Unity
|(2-0)
|45
|4
|5. Williamsville
|(1-1)
|41
|5
|6. Montini
|(1-1)
|40
|T9
|7. Byron
|(2-0)
|33
|6
|8. Farmington
|(2-0)
|31
|7
|9. Mt. Carmel
|(2-0)
|21
|T9
|10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
|(2-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Reed-Custer 5, Nashville 3, Durand 2, Peotone 1, Carlinville 1, Wheaton Academy 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (5)
|(2-0)
|75
|1
|2. IC Catholic (3)
|(2-0)
|71
|3
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(2-0)
|68
|2
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|(2-0)
|53
|4
|5. Downs Tri-Valley
|(2-0)
|38
|6
|6. Bismarck-Henning
|(2-0)
|36
|T7
|(tie) Rockridge
|(1-1)
|36
|9
|8. Pana
|(2-0)
|23
|10
|9. Sterling Newman
|(1-1)
|14
|5
|10. Rushville-Industry
|(2-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Tremont 5, Clifton Central 3, Knoxville 3, Athens 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Moweaqua Central A&M (3)
|(2-0)
|75
|T1
|2. Lena-Winslow (5)
|(2-0)
|73
|T1
|3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(2-0)
|53
|3
|4. Fulton
|(2-0)
|45
|T4
|(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(2-0)
|45
|T4
|6. Cumberland
|(2-0)
|37
|8
|7. Aurora Christian
|(2-0)
|33
|T9
|8. Camp Point Central
|(2-0)
|25
|T9
|9. Carrollton
|(1-1)
|15
|NR
|10. St. Bede
|(2-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Winchester West Central 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Tuscola 5, Forreston 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Galena 2, Ottawa Marquette 2, Hope Academy 1.
|———