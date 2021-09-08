Giants get 4 in 9th to beat Rockies; 1st team with 90 wins

DENVER (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.

The Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

The Giants trailed 4-3 when Carlos Estévez (2-4) walked pinch-hitter Buster Posey to open the ninth and two straight singles loaded the bases. Wade lined another single to right-center to give the Giants the lead.

Longoria doubled to center to cap the comeback.

Elías Díaz, who also had two doubles, put Colorado ahead 4-3 with his 16th homer in the sixth.

San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani gave up three straight singles, including one to pitcher Jon Gray that drove in the first run, before exiting with one out in the fifth.

A groundout and Trevor Story’s double gave Colorado a 3-0 lead.

The Giants tied it on Crawford’s three-run homer — his 20th — in the sixth off Gray, who was activated from the injured list for the start. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out eight in five-plus innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow strain) won’t start throwing on the side for another couple of days, manager Gabe Kapler said. … LHP Alex Wood (COVID-19) will end his quarantine period Thursday and join the team. … Infielders Donovan Solano (COVID-19) and Wilmer Flores (left hamstring strain) have increased baseball activities. Flores could rejoin the team Sunday in Chicago and Solano on Sunday or next week.

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. He pitched Tuesday night, allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES ROSTER MOVES

In addition to activating Gray from the injured list, the team recalled infielder Colton Welker and right-hander Antonio Santos from Triple-A Albuquerque. Infielder Joshua Fuentes was optioned to the Isotopes and reliever Robert Stephenson was placed on the paternity list.

UP NEXT

Giants: Kapler has said Friday’s game at the Chicago Cubs will be a bullpen game but hasn’t announced who will open.

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.16) will begin a four-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

