Former Area Principal Sentenced to Community Control

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday said that a former Maysville High School Principal appeared in Common Pleas Court for sentencing.

49-year-old Henry Jackoby of Zanesville plead guilty in June to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information on one count of Unlawful Restraint. Zanesville Police say while investigating the case they found three images of a nude adult, who was in an impaired state, on his phone. Police say there were no students involved in this case.

Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill placed Jackoby on Community Control for three years, ordered him to perform 50 hours of public service, continue counseling with All Well and any recommended aftercare, and wear a SCRAM bracelet for 90 days. The judge said the aggregate alternate sentence is nine months in jail.

Jackoby resigned in February from the Maysville School District.