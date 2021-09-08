Bulls sign former Raptors F Stanley Johnson, 4 more players

Sports
Associated Press16

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls signed former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson on Wednesday.

They also announced deals with free agent forwards Tyler Cook and Alize Johnson and guards Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson.

Stanley Johnson averaged 6.2 points for Detroit, New Orleans and Toronto since the Pistons drafted him with the eighth overall pick in 2015. He averaged 4.4 in 61 games for Toronto last season — his second with the Raptors.

Cook averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over two seasons with Cleveland, Denver, Brooklyn and Detroit. Alize Johnson averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in three seasons with Indiana and Brooklyn. Thomas averaged 4.0 points over two seasons with Toronto and Utah, and Thompson went undrafted out of Oregon State this year.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

The Latest: Harris out of US Open but not done in New York

Associated Press

Rangers beat Diamondbacks 8-5 for 4th win in a row

Associated Press

Health agency blames 3 soccer groups for match suspension

Associated Press