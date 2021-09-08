Authorities: 2 adults, 2 kids found shot to death in home

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home, authorities said.

The bodies were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the Avon Lake home to conduct a welfare check. It’s not clear when the shootings occurred or what prompted the violence, but authorities believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

The names of the four people were not released, and authorities have not said if they were all related. They also have not disclosed who sought the welfare check or why it was requested.

Avon Lake police are investigating the deaths along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

