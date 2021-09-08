Updated on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Breezy. High 77°

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Early. Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 53°

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Shower/Thunder. Cooler. High 74°

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will move through the region today, producing scattered showers and an isolated storm across the region. Best chances for rain will occur during the mid to late morning into the early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy conditions will also be with us, mainly late this morning into the afternoon. Gusts of 15 to 25 mph will be possible.

A slight chance for a stray shower will linger into the first half of the overnight. Skies will become partly to mostly clear throughout the overnight. Lows will bottom out into the lower 50s across the region.

Temperatures will be much cooler as we wrap up the work week, as highs will only climb into the low to mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. A stray shower/thunder chance will be with us on Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, look for drier conditions as we end the week.

Temperatures will begin to warm back into the low to mid 80s this weekend, along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across SE Ohio. Rain chances will be slight once again as we begin the new work week, along with more warmth. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com