Zanesville man succumbs to injuries from auto accident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that a 19-year-old Zanesville man has died following a crash last week on State Route 93.

According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles, 19 year old Quade Ray of Zanesvile died Monday morning at Grant Medical Center. Ray had been hospitalized at Grant for nearly a week following the August 30th crash in Washington Township.

Sgt. Jirles said the crash occurred when Ray drove left of center on State Route 93 and struck a second vehicle driven by 27-year-old Morgan Knicely.

Authorities said Ray and a passenger, 20-year-old Shaylan Murray, were taken to Genesis Hospital following the crash. Ray was then transported to Grant Medical Center.

Troopers said neither Ray nor his passenger were wearing safety belts. Knicely, was wearing a safety belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.