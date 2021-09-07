Zanesville High School to Require Face Covering for Two Weeks

The Zanesville City Schools board held a meeting on Labor Day to address some important topics.

It announced that all Zanesville High School students and staff will be under a mandatory face covering requirement. It will last for the next two weeks.

The requirement will end on Friday September 17th. The board also announced that Valencia Clark has been selected to replace Brian Swope as a member of the Board of Education, and she will complete his term until December 31st, 2023.