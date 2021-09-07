The First Church of God to hold 9/11 Remembrance at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers is Saturday. The First Church of God is holding a remembrance service to honor and recognize those who serve our community every day.

The community is invited to the church’s remembrance service where several speakers will be attending. Mayor Don Mason, Sheriff Matt Lutz and Pastor Jim Childers will take time to reflect on the events that have changed our world forever.

“It’ll be a time where we can remember and reflect. As we said we will never forget, we hope that people will never forget what occurred to our country that day,” First Church of God Pastor Jim Childers said.

Members of the church came together and decided this would be a great opportunity to honor those who gave their lives on September 11, 2001 and those who continue to serve the community.

Every first responder in attendance will receive a “Remember 9/11” challenge coin.

“We have several people that come to our church that are part of the fire department here in the city of Zanesville. We also have a lot of teachers and those in the military and we just felt it would be good to honor those who continually serve our country and local area,” Childers said.

The remembrance service will be held at the Secrest Auditorium on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.