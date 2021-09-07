Sheridan Downs Muskies in Straight Sets

The Muskies of John Glenn hosted Sheridan in girls volleyball Tuesday night. The visitors were able to down the Muskies in straight sets, with an immaculate performance overall by sophomore phenom Faith Stinson and her sister Jamisyn Stinson.

The Generals defeated John Glenn in straight sets 3-0 by scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-15. Jamisyn Stinson alone recorded a team high 9 kills and 12 digs, while complementing her was Alexis Bradley who added 20 assists and 16 digs.

Sheridan advances to .500 at 3-3 on the year and 3-2 in the MVL. John Glenn falls to 5-4 and 3-3 in the MVL. The defeated Muskies wll travel to Tri-Va;lley this Thursday, while Sheridan, riding high, will head back home to Thornville to host Maysville on Thursday as well.