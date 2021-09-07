Police Investigating Pellet Gun Assault of Newark toddler

NEWARK, Ohio–Newark police said Tuesday a toddler was injured after being shot with a BB or pellet gun.



Police said it happenedd monday around 12-30 p.m. near the post office at 70 East Church Street.

When officers arrived, they found a two-year-old male child with a head injury.

Police said the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Detective Amanda Angles at (740)670-7927.