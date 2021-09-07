OSU Offense Tested

This season the Ohio State offense finds itself with some new pieces in new running backs and a new signal caller.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud finds himself under center this season. This week he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He led the Buckeyes to a 45-31 win over Minnesota, finishing with 294 yards on 13 completions and 22 attempts.

At his weekly press conference head coach Ryan Day said it was tricky to evaluate the work of the offense, due to the lower number of plays run during the game.

Day said that the offense did have some miscues, but the game served as a teaching moment for them and most importantly Stroud.

“It’s one thing to be a first time starter. It’s another thing to be doing everything for the first time and going on the road, paying in front of fans, being a starter, throwing the passes, all those things. Anytime things are new like that there is a toll that’s taken, so once it’s behind, you grow upon that and use it as a reference point. That’s what we’re going to do,” said Day.

The Buckeyes take on Oregon this Saturday at the Horse Shoe. The last time these two teams met was in 2015 when Ohio State defeated Oregon 42-20 in the CFP National Championship Game.

Game time is at 12pm. There are roughly 10,000 tickets still available.