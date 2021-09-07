Local Scores 9/7/2021

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick27

BOYS SOCCER

TRI-VALLEY 4 PHILO 1

BOYS SOCCER

WEST-MUSKINGUM 12 NEW LEXINGTON 1

Tornados advance to 4-3 on the season (3-0 in MVL).

BOYS SOCCER

RIVER VIEW 8 MORGAN 1

Bradley Spencer scores one goal and Keeper Logan Raines records seventeen saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

WEST MUSKINGUM 2 LAKEWOOD 0

Lady Tornados shut out first opponent of the season.

Alison Latier scores two goals (1pk)

Keeper Gracie Settles recrods two saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

NEW PHILADELPHIA 3 JOHN GLENN 0

VOLLEYBALL

TRI-VALLEY 3 PHILO 0

Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

