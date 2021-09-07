Local Scores 9/7/2021

BOYS SOCCER
TRI-VALLEY 4 PHILO 1
BOYS SOCCER
WEST-MUSKINGUM 12 NEW LEXINGTON 1
Tornados advance to 4-3 on the season (3-0 in MVL).
BOYS SOCCER
RIVER VIEW 8 MORGAN 1
Bradley Spencer scores one goal and Keeper Logan Raines records seventeen saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST MUSKINGUM 2 LAKEWOOD 0
Lady Tornados shut out first opponent of the season.
Alison Latier scores two goals (1pk)
Keeper Gracie Settles recrods two saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
NEW PHILADELPHIA 3 JOHN GLENN 0
VOLLEYBALL
TRI-VALLEY 3 PHILO 0
