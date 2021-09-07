John McIntire Library announces CommUNITY read program series: Kent State Shooting

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The John McIntire Library is happy to announce a special in-person CommUNITY Read program series that’s approaching this month.

Last year marked 50 years since the Kent State Shooting. The Muskingum County Library Systems weren’t able to commemorate the tragedy last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still wanted to incorporate a reading discussion about it.

“We didn’t want to lose the opportunity to be able to discuss this important part of Ohio history. Our commUNITY read this year has two books, “67 Shots” by Howard Means and “Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio” by Derf Backderf,” MCLS Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

Both books are available at the John McIntire Library and individuals may keep them.

A skype discussion will take place with Author Means on September 18. Author Backderf will be coming to the Ohio University Zanesville Library for a book signing reception and an author talk on October 7. Backderf will also be leading a class on turning short stories into comics on October 8.

“I think reading and literature brings people together. So, if you have a community that is all reading the same book, then it is a wonderful opportunity to connect people with each other through conversations, learning and discussion,” Fennell said.

For more information on these upcoming events or to register, visit the Muskingum County Library Systems website.

The library branches are looking forward to this educational opportunity.