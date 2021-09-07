High School Score Board 9.7.21

BOYS GOLF:

Newark golf shot a season low 354 at the Lancaster Invitational. The low many was Mitch Bolte with a 77 with a top 10 individual finish. Other scores for Newark were Braden Kim 87, Connor Dennis 94, Griffin Richards 96.

BOYS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 12 NEW LEXINGTON: 1

Tornados improve to 4-3 (3-0 MVL)

MORGAN: 1 RIVER VIEW: 8

GIRLS SOCCER:

WEST MUSKINGUM: 2 LAKEWOOD: 0

West Muskingum scored to first half goals to secure the victory.

GRANVILLE: 2 UPPER ARLINGTON: 3

PHILO: 2 CAMBRIDGE: 2

The Bobcats two goals came from Destiny Garcia and Jenna Murrey. Jenna Young made 10 saves for Cambridge.

JOHN GLENN: 0 NEW PHILADELPHIA: 3

VOLLEYBALL:

GRANVILLE: 0 WATKINS 3

Granville lost in three set to Watkins 10-25, 6-25, 20-25. Emily McNabb had 3 kills, Kaylin Fuhrman had six digs and Gracie Mack had 9 assists.

CAMBRIDGE: 3 WARREN: 0

The Bobcats swept Warren 25-21, 25-16, 25-23. Camryn Gebhart was 14/14 serving with 1 ace, 15 kills, 1 block and 8 digs. Ava Byerly had 1 block, 27 assists and 2 digs. Ziciah Gibson had 5 kills and 4 digs.

MAYSVIILE: 0 RIVER VIEW: 3

The Panthers fell to the Black Bears 15-25, 8-25, 7-25.

River View’s Ashley Newell had 10 kills and 2 blocks and was 100 percent serving. Kayla Dulgar had 22 assists, 3 aces and 9 digs.

Maysville’s Laikyn Clark had 1 ace, 5 digs and 6 kills. Jayda McGarvey had 1 ace, 1 block 1 dig and 3 kills. Mallon Bradley had 8 digs and 2 kills.