COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Brandi L. Fine of Coshocton was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs.

The charges are in connection to a Monday drug bust.

Sheriff James Crawford said his deputies executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Main Street in Coshocton.

Crawford said a large amount of drugs were located inside the residence, along with cash.