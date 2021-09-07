Correa hits RBI double in 10th, Astros rally past M’s 5-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa drove in the winning run in the 10th inning after Alex Bregman tied the game in the ninth, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Correa greeted Yohan Ramirez (1-3) with a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Yuli Gurriel, who started the inning at second.

Bregman tied it with a two-run home run off the train tracks in left field off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth.

Sewald walked José Altuve to lead off the ninth, and Michael Brantley flew out to Mitch Haniger in front of the wall in right-center before Bregman’s blast.

Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Kyle Seager hit a solo home run to right to lead off the sixth, giving the Mariners a 3-2 lead. It was Seager’s 34th home run of the season and 18th since the All Star break.

J.P. Crawford tied it at two in the fifth with a two-run double. Luis Torrens extended Seattle’s advantage to 4-2 with an RBI single in the ninth.

Altuve hit a solo home run off the foul pole in left with two outs in the third. After Brantley singled, Bregman hit an RBI double that pushed the lead to 2-0. Brantley had three hits for the Astros.

Houston was 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position, while Seattle was 2 for 10.

Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings.

Logan Gilbert permitted two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Kyle Lewis, who was originally placed on the injured list since June 1 with a right meniscus tear, has been shut down for the rest of the season with a bone bruise in his right knee, manager Scott Servais said.

Astros: RHP Forrest Whitley, who underwent Tommy John surgery on March 17, has started a throwing program at the Astros’ complex in Florida, according to the team.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Tyler Andreson (6-9, 4.08 ERA) will make his eighth start with the Mariners on Wednesday. The left-hander is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA with the Mariners since being acquired on July 28 from Pittsburgh.

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (6-3, 3.42 ERA) will make his second start since coming off the IL when he takes the mound on Wednesday in the series finale. Urquidy threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs against the Padres on Friday.

