Updated on Monday, 6 September 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 82°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the evening, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 61°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 79°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 53°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 75°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 52°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 54°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 62°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a stalled out frontal boundary was located along a line roughly parallel to the Ohio Turnpike and back into northern Indiana and northern Illinois. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure – L3 – was located up near Lake Winnipeg with a minimum central pressure of 1001 mb. L3 is attached to the stalled out frontal boundary, which is moving eastwards as a warm front through Minnesota. An area of high pressure is located over La Crosse, WI with a maximum central pressure of 1013 mb, and a second area of high pressure was located over Jonesboro, AR with a maximum central pressure of 1018 mb. A few light rain showers have develop along the southern edge of the frontal boundary across Indiana and extreme western Ohio this afternoon, otherwise; mostly clear to partly cloudy skies have been the theme for most of Ohio this afternoon.

As we head into the early evening hours, I am expecting that any lone rain shower that manages to move into western and parts of central Ohio will likely quickly diminish as we head towards sunset. Meanwhile, L3 will begin to move into the Upper Great Lakes Region. This will cause the stalled out frontal boundary to slowly begin moving northwards as a warm front during the overnight hours. Given this, I am expecting mostly clear skies in our region throughout the evening and overnight. A light southwesterly wind at around 5 mph will also be possible, and this may be enough to mix our temperatures, causing them to remain generally 55° – 59° for most of the region.

By Tuesday Morning, L3 will be located in western Ontario with it’s cold front extending through western Wisconsin and into Iowa and parts of southeastern Nebraska during the morning hours. The warm front will begin to move towards Lake Erie during the morning hours and continue northwards. For us, mostly clear skies will be around for much of the day, however partly cloudy skies will likely begin to arrive by the late afternoon hours. With some of these additional clouds could come the possibility of a lone rain shower, and maybe even a weak thunderstorm. Otherwise; the winds will likely be from the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. Thus, the winds may allow for our high temperatures during the afternoon to reach upwards of 80° – 84°.

By the early evening hours on Tuesday, the cold front will begin to cross through the central Great Lakes Region. This will allow for a line or segmented line of rain showers and thunderstorms to develop and move eastwards. However, this line of precipitation will likely weaken the further into the evening and overnight hours we go, which means that it will likely be in a much weakened state by the time it arrives into our region. Thus, I am going with widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, in the forecast text. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will be the theme during the late evening and overnight hours, with overnight lows also only down to around 59° – 63°.

The widely scattered rain showers, and maybe a rumble or two of thunderstorm, will remain possible in our region as we start of Wednesday Morning. Afterwards, the cold front will likely push through our region, and this will generally quiet things down. Mostly clear skies will be the theme as we head into Wednesday Night with overnight lows likely down around 51° – 55°.

A surface trough of low pressure may push through our region as we head into Thursday, but at this time I am not expecting that it will produce much precipitation in our region. However, this will have to watched, especially if low-level lapse end up being fairly high in the wake of this cold front and around the region of the surface trough. Otherwise; an area of high pressure will move into our region for Thursday Night and into the day on Friday as well.

A high amount of uncertainty exists in the forecast beyond Friday. Another low pressure system – L4 – is likely to develop in the Canadian Prairies towards the end of the work week. L4 will then try to move a cold front towards our region. However, this frontal boundary may not be able to reach our region, and instead could spread out across the central Great Lakes Region. Beyond that, the forecast becomes a bit trickier, especially towards the start of next work week as the cold front may stall, or another area of low pressure may try to develop along the frontal boundary before moving it eastwards. For now, I have put a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com