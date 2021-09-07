25 Muskingum County Students Enrolled in WGU Ohio

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Many schools have resumed back in session this fall semester as they return to their traditional routines, but for 25 Muskingum County students, back to school was a seamless process.

25 students of Muskingum County attend Western Governors University, an online university. COVID-19 caused virtually no disruption for their learning routine as they continue to work toward a degree. 

“We didn’t have to change anything. We didn’t have to put in any procedures or mask policies in place because you’re at your house. You’re at your comfort zone. You continue to work, go to school and take care of your family needs at the same time,” WGU Ohio Chancellor K.L. Allen said.

Last year when the pandemic struck, traditional Ohio colleges and universities closed and offered online courses. This became a new way of teaching and a new way of learning for most students.

The negative experience disrupted students, but the students who were already enrolled at online universities had no problem. 

“It’s been able to have an impact, not just on education but financially. Moving people out of poverty and to the next ladder has really helped them because it hasn’t disrupted like many other students have been disrupted with education,” Allen said.

Western Governors University is now available to Ohioans. If you are interested in learning more about the nonprofit online college, you can visit its website

