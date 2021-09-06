White Sox recall RHP Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

The AL Central-leading White Sox begin a three-game set at Oakland on Tuesday night, and Lambert reportedly will start the series opener.

Right-hander Matt Foster was optioned to Charlotte to make room on the roster. The reliever is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA in 33 appearances with Chicago this year.

The 26-year-old Lambert is making his third big league start — all coming this year. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances with the White Sox this season.

