Updated on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Shower. Pleasant. High 79°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Stray Early Shower. Patchy Fog. Low 57°

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower Late. Touch Warmer. High 82°

DISCUSSION:

A pleasant Labor Day across SE Ohio, as highs will top off in the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning, but we will see clouds increasing this afternoon, as a weak disturbance moves into the region. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower this afternoon, but most of the region looks to be dry today.

A slight chance for a few rain drops will linger into the first half of the evening. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies tonight, along with some patchy fog after midnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy, along with a stray shower chance late. Highs will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances will increase late Tuesday night into the morning on Wednesday, as a cold front moves through the region.

As we round out the week, temperatures will be cooler, as highs top off in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. A slight chance for a shower will linger on Thursday; otherwise, look for drier conditions as we end the week.

The weekend looks warmer, as highs climb closer to 80 on Saturday, and back into the lower 80s on Sunday. A slight chance for a shower/thunder will return on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

