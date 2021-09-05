West M 3-0 Feeling the Excitement

There is excitement building at West Muskingum surrounding their football program.
The last team the team was 3-0 to start the season was back in 1981. Saturday, they were able to lay that to rest after defeating Wahama 54-12.
The Tornados were down 12-0 early in the game, but came back to score 54 straight points. Wahama was 6-4 last season and returned most of their starters. The Tornados had to make the trip to West Virginia after the saw their game with Shroder cancelled Friday do to Covid.
