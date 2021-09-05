Crowe scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Chicago

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.46 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 4.91 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -147, Pirates +129; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs are 36-32 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s lineup has 176 home runs this season, Patrick Wisdom leads the club with 25 homers.

The Pirates are 20-50 in road games. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .372.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-6. Scott Effross secured his first victory and Frank Schwindel went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Chris Stratton registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 79 hits and has 44 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 54 extra base hits and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .265 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 2-8, .226 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), David Bote: (ankle), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (hand), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.