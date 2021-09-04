Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Wood 28, Neumann-Goretti 6
Bishop Shanahan 34, Phoenixville 6
Carbondale 54, Scranton Holy Cross 27
Catasauqua 42, Pen Argyl 15
Chester 26, Olney Charter 0
Episcopal Academy 27, Philadelphia West Catholic 12
Hanover Area 24, Susquehanna 21
Honesdale 20, Abington Heights 19
Leechburg 43, Summit Academy 8
Madonna, W.Va. def. Carrick, forfeit
McKeesport 7, Woodland Hills 6
Muncy 58, Columbia-Montour 0
Octorara 48, York County Tech 0
Pope John Paul II 51, New Hope-Solebury 0
Pottsgrove 39, Lansdale Catholic 14
Richland 49, Westmont Hilltop 14
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 42, Archbishop Carroll 0
Souderton 41, Harry S. Truman 0
Steelton-Highspire 61, Belmont Charter 6
Upper Dublin 38, Council Rock South 7
Upper Merion 23, Norristown 7
Upper Moreland 33, Archbishop Ryan 29
Whitehall 49, Bethlehem Catholic 14
Wyoming Area 31, Wilkes-Barre Area 30
