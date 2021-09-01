WHIZ Radio week three broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio will have three live football games for you this Friday night.

On Z92 Radio you can hear Coshocton take on Maysville in Southtown. David Kinder and Andrew Allison have the call.

Highway 103 will be in Warsaw as John Glenn hosts New Lexington. Join Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins for the play-by-play.

And on AM1240 Zanesville welcomes Tri-Valley to Sulsberger Stadium. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 p.m. and stream online at whiznews.com.