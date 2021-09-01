Updated on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Rain Likely. Mainly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 77°

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear. Areas of Fog Possible. Cooler & Less Humid. Low 54°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

Rain will be likely across SE Ohio, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region. We will see the rain tapering off by the late morning into the afternoon. Skies will be mainly cloudy otherwise, along with muggy conditions for most of the day. Humidity levels will begin to lower through during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will remain a little below average, as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly clear during the overnight, along with some areas of fog possible after midnight. Temperatures will be much cooler, along with lower, more refreshing humidity levels. Lows will bottom out into the low to mid 50s tonight.

After some fog Thursday morning, skies will be mostly sunny as we head into the day tomorrow. Humidity will be much lower and temperatures will top off in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. We will see more of the same on Friday, with a few more clouds.

As we head into the holiday weekend, the chance for a few showers and or a storm do return, especially Sunday into Labor Day. Temperatures will remain a couple degrees shy of par this weekend into the early work week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

