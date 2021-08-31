Zane State College Receives Grant to Enhance Security Initiatives on Campus and in the Community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane State College was one of 27 institutions of higher education to receive a grant to fund security enhancements on its campus and community.

The state awarded a total of $5 million in grants to assist colleges with enhancing its security, making campuses safer for students, staff and families.

The funds are part of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program. Zane State College received $88,920. 

“Just the sense for the community to understand that Zane State and the Zanesville campus is focused on campus safety and the community safety and we want to make sure that it’s a welcoming environment for everybody,” Zane State College executive director of operations Joe Keating said.

The Campus Joint Committee decided to utilize the funds by placing emergency call stations or kiosks around the campus that would enable first responders the ability to respond to emergencies. 

“The campus community has a lot of individuals who visit, from biddy league football to trail walkers or joggers or individuals who are with the YMCA, so we have a lot of outside community events going on. Individuals who come here enjoy the calm and peacefulness of the campus, so we want to make sure we secure that and make sure it’s a safe place for people to be at,” Keating said.

Keating said they hope to have everything completed by the end of this year. 

The Campus Safety Committee has a great partnership with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Zanesville Police Department, Zanesville Fire Department and EMA. The joint committee will help expand the safety initiative. 

