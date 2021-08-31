Meet Pippa: Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named Pippa its pet of the week.

She has been at the shelter for about two months and is estimated to be a few years old.

Volunteer Doug McQuaid described Pippa as “triple friendly.” She doesn’t meet a stranger and can’t get enough affection.

“I feel like she could go anywhere that is dog friendly. Maybe even just hang out with you at your house on your front porch. It seems like she’s non reactive to everything, so someone who wanted to take her for a walk in the neighborhood or go to the dog park. She has so many possibilities,” McQuaid said.

The loving Pippa is a great listener and knows how to sit on command. She might be able to learn a few more tricks from her new owner.

She enjoys anything from playing and running to resting by your side. She’s looking for a family to spend time with.

“Maybe some older kids because she does like to walk and go for long walks and so forth. She has a little strength to her but she doesn’t pull,” McQuaid said.

Pippa is spayed and up to date on her shots. She is ready to leave with her forever family. If you’re interested in Pippa you can contact a volunteer at the adoption center at (740)-453-0273 or by visiting its website.