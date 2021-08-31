Man in custody following pursuit on Maple Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville police said a man is in custody following a pursuit Tuesday morning on Maple Avenue.



It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m.

ZPD Lt. Chris Rice said an officer had received a theft report and description of a vehicle.

The officer located the vehicle, which had stolen plates, travelling southbound on Maple Avenue near Lowe’s. Lt. Rice said the officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

Authorities said the pursuit continued south on Maple Avenue when the vehicle went left of center near Panda Express and jumped the curb.

Lt. Rice said the suspect’s vehicle was then struck by a vehicle that was leaving Genesis Hospital. He said a mother and child were inside that vehicle. The mother took her child to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Lt. Rice said the suspect, who is wanted on several outstanding warrants from multiple counties, was taken into custody.

Lt. Rice said the suspect is believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation involving several vehicle break-ins throughout the city the past several weeks.

The suspect is currently in the Zanesville City jail awaiting formal charges.

Zanesville Police were assisted at the scene by the Zanesville Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Genesis Police along with several local towing companies.