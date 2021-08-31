LADY DAWGS CHOMP THE BONE

The Tri-Valley Lady Dawgs were in full force ina dominant 3-0 victory over Sheridan in girls volleyball Tuesday night. Coming into this MVL rivalry between these two top programs in the league, both teams knew it would be a fight to the finish.

A tightly contested first set set the stage for the remainder of the contest. Although Tri Valley lead steadily throughout the night in the first set, they would win set one by a slim 25-20 margin. Set two, adjustments would be made and the Lady Dawgs won it by seven, 25-18.

Tri-Valley would win a statement rivalry game with not just wins, but bragging rights on the line in straight sets 3-0. The Lady Dawgs advance their record to 6-0 on the season, and 3-0 in the MVL. Tri-Valley’s next match is Thursday at River View at 5:00 PM.