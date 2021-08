The Rosecrans Bishops made quick work of Beallsville Monday night defeating the visiting team in three straight sets. 25-12, 25-20, 25-23.

Jenna McLaughlin led the Bishops in kills with 13, she added 4 acces and 1 block. Emily Backus also had a block for RHS. Ella Lambert had 10 digs and Kelly Goggin led in assists.

Rosecrans now moves to 1-4 on the season and Beallsville falls to 1-1.