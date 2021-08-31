A Look Inside the Pearl House of Zanesville: Apartment Bedrooms Coming Together

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The structure of Pearl House of Zanesville is up, windows are in and interior work is in the process.

Project manager Steve Carrel took his first steps inside the updated facility of Pearl House. He smiled ear to ear and had goosebumps the entire time as he walked through and pointed out each apartment room.

Words weren’t enough to describe his excitement.

“This is just unbelievable. I mean, to start seeing the apartments come together even though it’s just studs right now. I can start seeing it,” Pearl House project manager Steve Carrel said. “I’m excited because we’re going to have 34 individuals and families housed here, and people in recovery getting their lives back together. This is what it’s all about.”

Pearl House of Zanesville will provide supportive housing for people in recovery.

The apartment bedrooms are framed and the electric and plumbing is being put together. After that is taken care of, the walls and floors will be placed.

Pearl House will include one, two and three bedroom units that will include a living room and bathroom. The rooms will be modestly furnished.

Muskingum Behavioral Health will also hire a full time case manager to help out the residents living there.

“A lot of the people we deal with have a lot of things going on; probation, children services, employment and all kinds of things. The case manager will help coordinate it and get them the services they need. A lot of people don’t know what services they are eligible for,” Carrel said. “This is not a hotel. This is where people will live. This is their home.”

Carrel said everything is on track right now for the facility to be completed in February 2022.

He added that the organization is working closely with the city of Zanesville to bring to light the new facility.

Pearl House of Zanesville is located at the corner of Third and South Street.