Updated on Monday, 30 August 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the early evening, and then rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 77°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 79°. North winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 52°.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 78°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 52°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 56°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

Tropical Depression Ida will work her way through Mississippi as we head into Monday Night, and then into Tennessee during the day on Tuesday. By Tuesday Night, Tropical Depression Ida will undergo her transition from tropical to non-tropical, somewhere around eastern Kentucky or southern West Virginia as she meets up with a cold front moving through the Ohio River Valley.

A stray rain shower, and maybe even a thunderstorm, will be possible in our region as we head into Monday Night and going into early Tuesday Morning. This will be in response to the presence of abundant moisture and the proximity of a slow moving cold front which will be located roughly parallel to I-70 across Ohio on Tuesday Morning. High level cirrus clouds will have likely already created an overcast in our region by early Tuesday Morning, but low and mid-level clouds will likely begin to work their way into the region gradually, especially by the afternoon.

Widely scattered rain showers, and even some thunderstorms, will try to develop during late Tuesday Morning and early Tuesday Afternoon. Given that moisture values will be very high in our region, some of the stronger rain showers and thunderstorms may produce some rather localized heavy rainfall rates. Meanwhile, the precipitation with Ida will begin to move towards the Ohio River by the late afternoon hours. Scattered rain showers will be likely by this point in the region, especially south of I-70.

By Tuesday Evening, the scattered rain showers will begin to spread out in coverage across Southeastern Ohio. This rain will likely be near-steady for places north of I-70, and steady for places south of I-70. This will then continue through the overnight hours. The rain may be heavy at times, especially south of I-70. In addition, embedded thunderstorms or segments of heavy rain may be present at any point, and this may lead to locally higher rainfall totals. At this time, the general trend in my forecast is that the rain will be more numerous and heavier the further south and southeast you go, with places like Morgan and Noble County likely to be seeing the most rain in our region, and places like Coshocton and Knox County likely seeing the least.

The remnants of Ida will transition to a non-tropical system sometime on Wednesday Morning. This will result in the remnant low of Ida latching onto the cold front and then thrusting it southwards, away from our region. Nonetheless, the precipitation will take some time in exiting our region on Wednesday, with our western counties likely seeing the precipitation ending first, and the eastern counties seeing the precipitation last. By the early evening hours on Wednesday Evening, I am expecting that decreasing clouds will occur quickly, leaving us with generally clear skies during the late evening and overnight hours on Wednesday Night.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Morgan, Noble, and Perry County until Wednesday.

In total, roughly 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain will be likely for Coshocton, Fairfield, Knox, Licking and Tuscarawas County. Roughly 1.5 to 2.0 inches of rain will be likely for Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, and Perry County.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

