Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press12
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -143 St. Louis +125
Philadelphia -114 at WASHINGTON -103
at N.Y. METS -240 Miami +195
San Diego -157 at ARIZONA +137
Milwaukee -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +102
at L.A. DODGERS -165 Atlanta +150
American League
at TORONTO -338 Baltimore +272
at TAMPA BAY -135 Boston +115
Oakland -123 at DETROIT +107
at KANSAS CITY -125 Cleveland +105
N.Y. Yankees -123 at L.A. ANGELS +107
Houston -154 at SEATTLE +139
Interleague
Colorado -132 at TEXAS +117
at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago Cubs +125
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -270 Pittsburgh +225

Associated Press

