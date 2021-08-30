Red Sox put pitchers Pérez, Barnes on COVID-19 injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes have become the latest Red Sox players impacted by COVID-19.

Both pitchers were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

Boston manager Alex Cora said before the game that Pérez had tested positive. The news about Barnes came just before first pitch and other details involving the reliever were not immediately available.

The team is going through the MLB coronavirus protocols that include contact tracing and testing.

Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.

Cora said Hernández and Arroyo are both feeling OK.

Pérez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.

Barnes has allowed 10 earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in 11 appearances during August and had his ERA climb from 2.30 to 3.81.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez and purchased the contract of righty Raynel Espinal from Triple-A Worcester.

NOTES: Boston acquired minor league RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland for cash.

