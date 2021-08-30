Overdose Awareness Day Event to be held at Cairn Recovery Resources

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Tomorrow is International Overdose Awareness Day and Drug Free Muskingum is hosting a prevention and remembrance event in Zanesville.

The community is invited to come to the Cairn Recovery Resources facility. The event is beneficial for those who have lost someone to substance abuse or helping to prevent it.

“The stigma that surrounds substance abuse is really bad. Often, when somebody loses somebody or a loved one to an overdose or substance abuse, they aren’t able to mourn in a way that they should. This is their time to mourn publicly,” Co-founder of Drug Free Muskingum County Monica Boettinger said.

Guest speakers will be in attendance and live music will be performed. A ‘in memory of’ banner will be displayed as well as a dedication of the organization’s Locks of Love fence.

“We hope that they gain the confidence to be able to share their stories, meet people that have something in common with them and to know that they aren’t alone. There are plenty of people that have lost their loved ones,” Boettinger said.

Drug Free Muskingum thanks all its community partners for preparing for the event.

The event is Tuesday, August 31 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cairn Recovery Resources, located at 217 Muskingum Ave.