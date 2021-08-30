MCLS Prepares for September’s New Podcast Episode

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If you enjoy books and podcasts be sure to check out the Muskingum County Library Systems monthly podcast, Reread, Rewrite, Recommend. 

Seven podcasts have been released since its first episode in February. A trailer is also available for individuals to check out to get a glimpse of what the podcasts are about. 

“We talk a little bit about libraries and a lot about books,” MCLS outreach services assistant Sarah Brinkman said. “Some things your casual library user might now know, like behind the scenes library stuff. We end the episode with reader advisory, so some books you might be interested in checking out.”

Brinkman hosts the podcasts monthly with a different guest each month, typically employees of the MCLS. The title of the podcast explains exactly what the show consists of. 

“In the second half, I bring three books and the interviewee brings three books. One that we would like to re read, so a book we go back to. We talk about why we go back to it. A book we would rewrite, so maybe a book you don’t like the ending of or a book you would change in some way and why you would change it. Then a book to recommend,” Brinkman said.

Reread, Rewrite, Recommend is releasing its next podcast on September 15 with State Representative Adam Holmes. You can find a list of the podcast episodes on the MCLS website

